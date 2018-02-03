Oldham v Bradford City: Stephen Warnock on a mission as he returns to Bantams

AS new Bradford City signing Stephen Warnock cast his eye around a despondent Valley Parade at the final whistle last weekend, the veteran defender could have been forgiven for wondering if this was the same place he had last visited in 2014.

Back then, the Bantams’ home had been rocking, as Leeds United were dumped out of the League Cup in the most dramatic of fashions.

Late goals from Billy Knott and James Hanson had been enough to seal a first home win over their neighbours in almost 30 years, leaving the City fans in elated mood as Warnock and the rest of his Leeds team-mates slunk away into the night.

Those joyous scenes could have not have been more contrasting with a week ago and the 36-year-old’s first game back at Bradford on loan from Burton Albion. He had been an unused substitute for the visit of AFC Wimbledon so had a ringside seat to a 4-0 defeat so desperately poor it prompted the match-day DJ to play, ‘Road to Nowhere’ over the PA system as the teams left the field.

A week on, however, and Warnock is adamant that Valley Parade will soon rediscover its mojo courtesy of an upturn in form – starting with today’s trip to Oldham Athletic.

“I did play that night,” said Warnock with a grimace when asked by The Yorkshire Post about City’s 2-1 derby win over Leeds in what proved to be Dave Hockaday’s final game in charge. “The atmosphere was electric.

“I had obviously played there a few times when on loan (with City in 2002) but that night was incredible. It was my first time back at Bradford since I had been here all those years earlier.

“When the draw was made, I was pleased to have the chance to go back. But, on the night it wasn’t so good and that is what stands out.

“We were 1-0 in front, even after having a man sent off (Luke Murphy) early on. But there was then a late comeback and it was a tough night for everyone at Leeds.

“But what it did prove to me was just how passionate Valley Parade can be. It was an incredible noise. That is what can happen here when things are on a roll.”

After five straight defeats in league and cup, the only thing rolling for Bradford in January was their season downhill. Now, though, there is a clear intention to put a rotten start to 2018 behind the club and move forward.

Warnock was one of four new faces that arrived in the window, while Tony McMahon and Colin Doyle, two mainstays of the side that reached last season’s League One play-off final, are back in the squad today following spells out injured.

“January hasn’t been a great month but I haven’t detected anyone feeling down,” added the defender, whose professional debut came in Bantams colours on loan from Liverpool when Nicky Law was manager. “Things have been upbeat, which comes from the manager’s lead.”

Warnock’s opportunities at Burton had been limited since Nigel Clough switched to a formation that requires two wing-backs either side of a central midfield duo. His last appearance in a Brewers shirt was not a happy one, as Sheffield United triumphed 3-1 at the Pirelli Stadium in mid-November.

Earlier in the season, however, Warnock had impressed in a back four – particularly in battling goalless draws on the road at Queens Park Rangers and Norwich City.

He also arrived at Valley Parade with the pedigree of having helped Wigan Athletic to promotion at the end of his last stint in League One, when on loan from Derby County.

“I want to help the team get promoted,” added Warnock. “People might ask about dropping down a division but I am just happy to sign and am eager to do my bit for Bradford City. I did the same when joining Wigan a couple of years ago and that worked out well.

“Plus, don’t forget I am coming to a club with 20,000 fans and pushing for promotion. This is a good club and one that was good to me when I was here the first time, even though the set-up was very different. We trained on the main pitch (at Apperley Bridge) and then travelled to Valley Parade and back in cars to change.

“I had been at Liverpool as a kid so how Bradford did it wasn’t what I was used to. Now, though, the training facilities are great and the players all looked after very well. It has been a good week, with confidence slowly coming back on the training field. Now, we need to put our bad run right at Oldham and then go from there.”