Oxford United 1 Bradford City 0: The referee completely lost it, fumes Gary Bowyer

Jamie Mackie's strike in the third minute of injury-time moved Oxford United out of the bottom four with a 1-0 win over League One bottom-club Bradford City.

The winning goal was awarded in controversial circumstances, though, as referee Andy Davies first ruled out the strike before allowing it to stand after a four minute stoppage amid confusion at the Kassam stadium over a re-take of a goal-kick in the build-up.

Bamtams boss Gary Bowyer, however, was left frustrated by the defeat: “It was absolute carnage.

“It was a horrible day and the conditions were terrible. We showed a different side from what I’d seen from them, in terms of being able to fight and compete.

“We played the ugly side of the game and I thought the defence and the goalkeeper were excellent.

On the controversial winner, he said: “There are players in the penalty box (for the goal-kick), which you’re apparently not allowed to have, and it didn’t go out the penalty area.

“They then go down that flank and the linesman stands still level with the 18-yard box and he’s talking down the mic about not taking the goal-kick properly.

“They have a shot that ricochets off (Jerome) Sinclair’s back. Richard O’Donnell has got it covered and then (Jamie) Mackie volleys it in.

“Then all chaos commenced. Three quarters of their dug-out were all the way down by the corner flag and nothing happens about that.

“So, the referee in terms of the rules and regulations has completely lost it.”