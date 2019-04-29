Paudie O’Connor feels Bradford City can return immediately if they stick together

PAUDIE O’CONNOR, the Leeds United defender currently on loan at Bradford City, knows all about bouncing back from relegation.

So as the Bantams this week prepare to host AFC Wimbledon in what will be their last game in League One for at least a season, the 21-year-old believes the key to a brighter future is stability.

The defender points to his experience with Limerick in the League of Ireland when relegation in 2015 was followed 12 months later by the club romping to the First Division title.

“The key for us at Limerick was a lot of the players who were relegated chose to stick around,” said O’Connor to The Yorkshire Post.

“Same with the club and the manager Martin Russell. He stayed along with the majority of the squad. He also picked up two or three very good signings.

“I can see the same happening here if we can hang on to the majority of our players and add a bit of experience. That should help us regardless of what division we are in.”

Bradford’s relegation was confirmed over Easter. Even before then, though, manager Gary Bowyer had been busy finalising his plans for the summer.

Whether O’Connor is part of that future remains to be seen, but he was signed by Bowyer at Blackpool last summer. The City manager clearly rates the Irishman, who said last month he would be open to a possible return to Valley Parade.

On that promotion success with Limerick, O’Connor added: “I was only 16 or 17 at the time, but I ended up playing 25 to 30 games that season.

“A big factor was how many players committed themselves to bringing the club back up. That was important. We did go back up, winning the league by 20-odd points and then reaching the League Cup final against St Pats.

“A lot of players felt they owed the club.”