Troubled Bradford City turn their focus to the FA Cup today with a trip to Peterborough United.

The hosts opened the scoring on 29 minutes, Toney netting to make it 1-0.

Last six games: Peterborough United LWWDDW, Bradford City DLDDWL.

Referee: T Kettle (Leicestershire).

Last time: Peterborough United 1 Bradford City 1; November 17, 2018; League One.