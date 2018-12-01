Peterborough 2 Bradford City 2: Battling Bantams earn FA Cup replay

Have your say

Bradford City grabbed two late goals to earn a FA Cup second round replay at Peterborough United.

The hosts opened the scoring on 29 minutes, Toney netting to make it 1-0.

Dembele added a second in first-half stoppage time.

Mellor pulled a goal back for the Bantams on 84 minutes, before Colville snatched an equaliser and a replay at Valley Parade.

Last six games: Peterborough United LWWDDW, Bradford City DLDDWL.

Referee: T Kettle (Leicestershire).

Last time: Peterborough United 1 Bradford City 1; November 17, 2018; League One.