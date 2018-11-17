Peterborough United 1 Bradford City 1: Bantams snap losing skid

Bradford City’s losing run is over but they were unable to hold on for a much-needed victory.

Anthony O’Connor’s goal helped bottom club Bradford end a run of six straight League One defeats with a draw at promotion contenders Peterborough.

The Bantams were rewarded for a fast start and took the lead through O’Connor, before substitute Ivan Toney rescued a point for Posh in the 61st minute, despite furious protests from the visitors that he was offside.

Posh goalkeeper Aaron Chapman had little to do for much of the match but was kept busy early on as he pushed aside a curled effort from Bradford debutant Paul Caddis and denied Jack Payne with his legs.

However, he was unable to keep out O’Connor’s low shot after Hope Akpan steered a loose ball in the area to him.

Siriki Dembele and Toney were brought on at half-time by Peterborough manager Steve Evans, and the latter latched on to Marcus Maddison’s long cross-field pass to shoot low into the net from inside the area.

Both sides pushed for a winner in the closing stages but had to settle for a point.