Peterborough v Bradford City: Latest from FA Cup

Troubled Bradford City turn their focus to the FA Cup today with a trip to Peterborough United.

Team news: Anthony O’Connor makes a timely return after a one-game ban, City’s defence having struggled in his absence when losing 4-0 at Luton Town in midweek. Nathaniel Knight-Percival, however, remains out as he served the second of a three-game ban following his red card against Oxford United a week ago. Paul Caddis and Karl Henry are both available in the Cup for the first time after joining as free agents.

Last six games: Peterborough United LWWDDW, Bradford City DLDDWL.

Referee: T Kettle (Leicestershire).

Last time: Peterborough United 1 Bradford City 1; November 17, 2018; League One.