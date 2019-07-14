Please text me what you have learned from Liverpool, asks Bradford City boss Gary Bowyer

BRADFORD CITY manager Gary Bowyer has challenged his players to text him today with what they learned from tackling Champions League holders Liverpool.

The Bantams squad have been given the day off after an intensive eight days featuring three friendlies and some punishing training sessions.

Football, however, will not be far from the players’ minds after Bowyer set his charges an unusual challenge.

“The game was an interesting one for ourselves,” added the Bradford chief. “Liverpool had a hell of a lot of the ball. That made it a great game for our defensive organisation.

“I was shattered after watching that. I thought Liverpool must have put both teams on in the first half and they had not told us.

“No, seriously, the amount of learning these lads will have taken out of the day is huge. In fact, I have set them a challenge.

“I have given them Monday off. Over the next 24 hours, they have to text me with what they have learnt. I will be really interested about what they have to say.”

Former Bradford defender Stephen Darby, forced to retire last September after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease, was the guest of honour for the first meeting between his two old clubs since 2001.

“It has been a fabulous turnout,” added Bowyer about a day that saw the newly-established Darby-Rimmer Foundation benefit from the gate receipts.

“To be a record crowd shows the measure of support there is for Stephen, Chris and the Foundation.

“This put football into perspective. The day was all about raising awareness. In terms of the football bits, I learned who could handle playing in this environment. That is certainly something for me to take home.”

Darby started his career at Anfield and made five appearances. Reds manager Jurgen Klopp added: “If you play one game for Liverpool’s first team or 400, it doesn’t matter – you are one of us. That is what this showed. It was a really nice opportunity for us to show the support for Stephen and his family.”