Plymouth 1 Bradford City 0: Wyke sees red in Bantams defeat

Ten-man Bradford City saw their sorry start to 2018 take another blow with a 1-0 defeat at in-form Plymouth Argyle.

Antoni Sarcevic’s deflected shot 10 minutes before the break proved enough as Plymouth claimed a 1-0 victory over Bradford, who lost Charlie Wyke to a straight red card for a raised arm in an aerial challenge with Sonny Bradley.

The result saw the Pilgrims move into the last play-off spot following an impressive run of six straight wins and just one defeat from their last 15 matches.

Bradford boss Simon Grayson said: “Neither keeper has had a load of saves to make. That was the story of the game.

“We defended well and limited their attacking players to very few opportunities.

“The goal was a deflection that knocked the stuffing out of us. The only disappointment was that, like at Charlton, when we got the ball back we gave it away too cheaply.

“We didn’t really affect the opposition like we wanted to. The decision-making could have been better and those are the fine margins you have to change around to try and get the victories.

“I was disappointed we didn’t get something out the game because second half we played with a lot more urgency.”