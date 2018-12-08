Plymouth Argyle v Bradford City: Why experience is key to Bantams beating the drop

BRADFORD CITY manager David Hopkin has hailed the value of experience as the club today looks to round off a turbulent week on a high.

The Bantams parted company with controversial chairman Edin Rahic on Tuesday.

Former owner Julian Rhodes, brought back by majority shareholder Stefan Rupp last month, was then handed day-to-day control of the club until the end of the season.

Both moves were met with the overwhelming approval of supporters who had been left aghast by how badly awry things had gone under Rahic since the start of 2018.

Now, the focus moves to the pitch and a potentially key fortnight that will see today’s trip to relegation rivals Plymouth Argyle followed by a run of three consecutive home games that includes next Tuesday’s FA Cup second round replay at home to Peterborough United.

Hopkin’s side sit bottom of the table but have lost just once in four outings, an improvement he puts down to the recent recruitment of experienced free agents Karl Henry and Paul Caddis.

“The experience that Karl brings is invaluable,” said the Scot. “Right from the start of his debut, he was talking people through the game and I love to see that.

“Paul Caddis was exactly the same in the back four against Oxford. As he had been on debut at Peterborough.

“I feel they manage the game superbly, always anticipating the next move. Only experience can give you that. Two experienced, very good players who we are delighted to have in the building.

“I can feel the other lads feeding off that experience. It is helping them a lot as individuals but also as a team. They know their jobs and they know when to play.”