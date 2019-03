Have your say

Bradford City kick-off life after David Hopkin with a trough League One trip to Portsmouth

Paul Caddis started with the captain’s armband after caretaker manager Martin Drury opted to make a change in his first game at the helm, Anthony O’Connor having previously led the side out.

Pompey opened the scoring on 23 minutes, Gareth Evans netting from the penalty spot.

Naylor made it 2-0 four minutes before half-time.