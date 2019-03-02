Portsmouth 5 Bradford City 1: Bantams suffer heavy loss

Have your say

Bradford City kicked off life after David Hopkin with a 5-1 defeat at Portsmouth in League One.

Paul Caddis started with the captain’s armband after caretaker manager Martin Drury opted to make a change in his first game at the helm, Anthony O’Connor having previously led the side out.

Pompey opened the scoring on 23 minutes, Gareth Evans netting from the penalty spot.

Naylor made it 2-0 four minutes before half-time, before Akpan pulled a goal back on 65 minutes.

But any hope of a fightback were dashed, when Lowe and Close netted to make it 4-1.

Close added a late fifth to secure a miserable afternoon for the Bantams.