Portsmouth v Bradford City: Latest from Fratton Park

Bradford City kick-off life after David Hopkin with a trough League One trip to Portsmouth

Team news: Paul Caddis will wear the captain’s armband after caretaker manager Martin Drury opted to make a change in his first game at the helm, Anthony O’Connor having previously led the side out. Sean Scannell has been out for five months out with a fractured back but the wideman could be available for the run-in. Joe Riley and Josh Wright, frozen out under David Hopkin, have trained with the squad this week but neither is expected to be involved on the south coast.

Last six games: Portsmouth LDDDDW, Bradford City DWDLDL.

Referee: O Langford (West Midlands).

Last time: Portsmouth 0 Bradford City 1; October 28, 2017; League One.