Return of Sean Scannell is timely boost for Bradford City

SEAN SCANNELL is ready to return for Bradford City’s run-in.

The former Huddersfield Town wideman has been out since early October following a stress fracture in his back.

A setback last week denied Gary Bowyer the chance to throw Scannell into the fray at Charlton Athletic but a goalscoring performance in a midweek behind closed doors friendly has persuaded the City manager to turn to the 28-year-old.

Bowyer said today: “The good news is Sean Scannell, after his injury flared up last week, has settled down very well.

“He played in a behind closed doors friendly on Tuesday and scored. He played 45 minutes and has had a good week. So, he comes into contention for Saturday.

“Having him back involved would be massive because of what he brings. He has pace, power and strength, plus the experience of playing in a higher league.

“He will add something we have probably not had in this squad for the length of time he has been out.

“Sean goes straight back into the squad because we are running out of games.”