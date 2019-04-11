Revealed: Gary Bowyer's classy gesture in tribute to loyal Bradford City fans

Bradford City manager Gary Bowyer has personally thanked fans for renewing their season tickets ahead of next season.

The Bantams are in danger of slipping into England's fourth tier as they sit six points adrift of safety in League One.

However, that hasn't prevented supporters from showing their fantastic support by opting to renew their season tickets.

And in a classy gesture of goodwill by Bowyer, the 47-year-old has personally phoned fans to thank them for sticking with the club next term.

On the season ticket sales, Bowyer said: "The season ticket sales have excited me. I am hearing positive things from that side every single day.

"We have to ensure we keep the positives going from our supporters, who have been fantastic since I arrived at the club."

Bowyer initially took the reigns at Valley Parade on a temporary basis on March 4 following the departure of David Hopkin.

But at the beginning of April, the former Blackburn Rovers man further committed his future to the Bantams - signing a two-year contract.

In that time, he has won just one of his six matches in charge.