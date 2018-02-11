Simon Grayson appointed as new Bradford City manager

BRADFORD CITY have confirmed the appointment of former Leeds United and Huddersfield Town manager Simon Grayson as their new boss.

The 48-year-old succeeds Stuart McCall at the helm of the Bantams, who yesterday drew 2-2 with bottom club Bury.

NEW BOSSS: Simon Grayson has been appointed as the new Bradford City manager.

Grayson arrives at Valley Parade with four promotions from League One on his CV. He will be joined by long-time assistant Glynn Snodin.

No details have been provided by the club with regards length of contract but the appointment is a coup.

Among his promotion successes was leading Leeds to runners-up spot in 2010, and then taking Huddersfield up via the play-offs two years later. He was sacked by Sunderland late last year.

In a statement the club said: “Grayson has been our No 1 target to take over first-team affairs since the search began earlier this week.

“He will meet the players tomorrow and will be in charge for the Bantams trip to Charlton Athletic on Tuesday. The club will make no further comment at this time.”