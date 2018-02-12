Simon Grayson takes over at Bradford City and will set his sights on promotion No 5

SIMON GRAYSON is targeting a fifth promotion from League One after being confirmed as Bradford City’s new manager.

The 48-year-old yesterday succeeded Stuart McCall at Valley Parade after the Bantams’ board identified him as their number one choice. He has been joined at Bradford by long-time assistant Glynn Snodin, who will work alongside the remaining members of McCall’s backroom team.

No details have been released regarding length of contract as the City players prepare to meet their new manager for the first time this morning.

A trip to Charlton Athletic then awaits tomorrow night in a fixture that pits the teams sitting sixth and seventh against each other.

Grayson inherits a team without a win since New Year’s Day. The Bantams were also held to a 2-2 draw by bottom club Bury over the weekend.

But, with Bradford sitting in the play-off places, there are parallels with the time he took over Huddersfield Town in February, 2012.

He led the Terriers to promotion at Wembley just three months later. That success came two years after Grayson had steered Leeds United to automatic promotion, while he has also taken Blackpool and Preston North End into the Championship.