Bradford City travel to Southend united in League One looking to continue their impressive away record.

The Bantams sit fourth in the table, just two points off automatic promotion.

And City got off to a great start, Dominic Poleon firng in after good work from Charlie Wyke and Nicky Law.

City team: Sattelmaier, McMahon, Knight-Percival, Kilgallon, Robinson, Gilliead, Vincelot (c), Law, Taylor, Poleon, Wyke. Subs: Raeder, Thompson, Reeves, Dieng, McCartan, Hendrie, Patrick.