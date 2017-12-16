Southend 1 Bradford City 2: I would have probably taken a draw, admits McCall

Have your say

Bradford City snatched a late winner at Southend United in League One to continue their impressive away record.

City got off to a great start, Dominic Poleon firng in after good work from Charlie Wyke and Nicky Law.

Stephen McLaughlin equalised for Southend with 15 minutes remaining.

But City grabbed a late winner from the penalty spot.

Ryan Leonard was sent off for a second booking, and Wyke netted from the resultant spot-kick.

City boss Stuart McCall said: “After 75 minutes, I would probably have shaken hands on a 1-1 draw.

“But we did it at Wigan and won in the last minute and we’ve done it again.

“There’s a good belief and momentum when we come away from home.

“We’ve got a lot of pace in the side and sometimes it suits us to play away from home when teams come on to us.”

City team: Sattelmaier, McMahon, Knight-Percival, Kilgallon, Robinson, Gilliead, Vincelot (c), Law, Taylor, Poleon, Wyke. Subs: Raeder, Thompson, Reeves, Dieng, McCartan, Hendrie, Patrick.