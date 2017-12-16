Southend 1 Bradford City 2: Wyke grabs late Bantams winner

Have your say

Bradford City snatched a late winner at Southend United in League One to continue their impressive away record.

City got off to a great start, Dominic Poleon firng in after good work from Charlie Wyke and Nicky Law.

Stephen McLaughlin equalised for Southend with 15 minutes remaining.

But City grabbed a late winner from the penalty spot.

Ryan Leonard was sent off for a second booking, and Wyke netted from the resultant spot-kick.

City team: Sattelmaier, McMahon, Knight-Percival, Kilgallon, Robinson, Gilliead, Vincelot (c), Law, Taylor, Poleon, Wyke. Subs: Raeder, Thompson, Reeves, Dieng, McCartan, Hendrie, Patrick.