Stevenage v Bradford City: We can still improve, says Bantams boss Gary Bowyer

FOR A new-look back-four, a haul of two clean sheets in three League Two matches and just one goal conceded represents a significant step in the right direction.

But for Bradford City manager Gary Bowyer, it is merely a start and nothing else and he has warned his Bantams charges of the perils of complacency ahead of his side’s long trip to Hertfordshire this evening – at a venue where the club have never won at.

The message is a timely one for City, who have not won a midweek league game on the road since a 1-0 success at AFC Wimbledon last October.

Bowyer, whose side registered an excellent 3-0 Roses home win over Oldham at the weekend. said: “They are not going to rest on their laurels with me. I am not telling them they have cracked it because we have got two clean sheets out of three.

“There are certain areas still that we can improve on. But we defended set-plays well and limited their shots to distance.”

Bradford face a Stevenage side who are winless in four matches in all competitions so far in 2019-20, with Bowyer calling for a reprise of the battling qualities which served City well in their last away game – a hard-fought 1-1 draw at Grimsby Town.

“It is about us building on Saturday’s performance and the other two as well,” Bowyer added.

“We have got to produce the battling qualities that we showed away at Grimsby. Every time you go away, it is going to be like that.”

Last six games: Stevenage WWLLLD; Bradford WDDDLW.

Referee: C Pollard (Suffolk).

Last time: Stevenage 1 Bradford 1, August 31, 2013; League Two.