Tranmere Rovers 2 Bradford City 1: Quickfire salvo sinks Bantams after Levi Sutton opener

The Bantams had proved good value for their lead at half-time, but Rovers’ double salvo shortly after the restart proved decisive. It’s now four games without a win for Derek Adams’ side as their top seven bid continues to falter.

Micky Mellon’s Rovers, looking for a first victory in six games, went close twice either side of the 10-minute mark. Bantams’ ‘keeper Richard O’Donnell dived full length to keep out Josh Hawkes’ strike, while the recalled Lee Angol headed Kieron Morris’s goal-bound effort off the line.

The visitors responded with centre-back Yann Songo’o heading inches off target as he climbed to meet Elliot Watt’s in-swinging free-kick.

Goalscorer: Levi Sutton of Bradford City. (Picture: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

A brilliant team goal handed the Bantams the lead in the 26th minute, culminating with Levi Sutton slotting home after Angol’s sweet lay-off. Just before the break Songo’o cleared Nicky Maynard’s shot off the line after he had rounded O’Donnell.

Rovers levelled in the 50th minute when Morris pounced on a loose ball before drilling home left-footed from 22 yards.

Just six minutes later the Bantams went behind when Josh Dacres-Cogley crossed for Paul Glatzel to tap home.

Tranmere: Doohan, Dacres-Cogley, Knight-Percival, Clarke, MacDonald (McManaman, 58), Morris, Foley, O’Connor, Hawkes (Watson, 90), Glatzel, Maynard (Spearing, 87). Unused substitutes: Murphy, Davies, Feeney, Duffy.

Bantams: O’Donnell, Cousin-Dawson, O’Connor, Songo’o, Ridehalgh, Sutton, Canavan, Vernam (Eisa, 65), Watt, Angol (Gilliead, 51), Lavery (Robinson, 65). Unused substitutes: Cooke, Hornby, Foulds, Evans.