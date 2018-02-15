Video: Grayson lays out long-term vision for Bradford City

SIMON GRAYSON is planning for the future at Bradford City despite his contract only being until the end of the season.

The 48-year-old succeeded Stuart McCall last weekend after the former Scotland international paid the price for a six-game losing run.

New Bradford manager Simon Grayson (Picture: Simon Hulme)

Grayson revealed today that his deal with the Bantams was just until the summer. This was down to the new City chief rather than the club, who had been key to tie him down for a longer period.

“First and foremost, contracts don’t really mean anything,” said the former Leeds United and Huddersfield Town manager. “I had a three-year contract at Sunderland and left after four months.

“But I have signed until the end of the season. Bradford were very, very keen in pushing me to have a longer deal.

“This, though, was on my terms. I wanted to come to the end of the season, assess how things can work and work out where we want to be.

“But there is plenty of preparation and planning for me to be here next year. Over the next week or ten days, we will be talking about recruitment of players and planning pre-season. “What we end to change around the club. I plan to be here for the long term but the contract is just until the end of the season. I have no problem with that and neither does the club.”

Grayson’s first outing as manager finished in a 1-1 draw at Charlton Athletic on Tuesday night. City are not in action again until Saturday week, when the club travels to Plymouth Argyle.

The players have been given tomorrow off along with the weekend to recharge batteries after a punishing schedule.

Grayson, sacked by Sunderland in October, added: “I have had four or five offers home and abroad, and been considered for one or two other jobs.

“But it was all about being at right time and right place. And this attracted me for many reasons.

“The key now is to tweak a little bit and restore some confidence. One things that is clear is the team have to be harder to play against. You can't be in top six, as we are, and have minus goals difference.”