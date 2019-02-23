Walsall 3 Bradford City 2: Bantams suffer defeat at Bescot Stadium

Have your say

Bradford City suffered another setback in their fight against League One relegation with defeat at fellow strugglers Walsall today.

David Hopkin named an unchanged Bantams team at the Bescot Stadium.

Eoin Doyle opened the scoring for the visitors after 12 minutes.

But the Saddlers were level on 42 minutes, Gordon producing the equaliser.

Edwards put Walsall in front two minutes after half-time, before O'Connor equalised on 53 minutes.

The hosts went back in front when Gordon netted his second of the afternoon, on 62 minutes.