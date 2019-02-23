Walsall v Bradford City: Latest from Bescot Stadium

Bradford City can climb out of the League One relegation zone with victory at fellow strugglers Walsall today.

Kelvin Mellor has trained all week with no problem as he looks to end an 11-game absence from the side through injury. David Hopkin has no fresh injury problems but Callum Woods (hamstring) remains out for the trip to the west Midlands. Sean Scannell continues to step up his recovery after nearly five months out with a fractured back and could be available again next month.

Last six games: Walsall WLLLLL, Bradford City LDWDLD.

Referee: B Huxtable (Devon).

Last time: Walsall 3 Bradford City 3; August 26, 2017; League One.