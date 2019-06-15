Why strong mindset will be key at Bradford City

WHEN Gary Bowyer has brought any prospective new signing to Valley Parade in the close season, decisions have quickly been crystallised.

READ MORE - Clayton Donaldson on why he is returning to Bradford City

Latest recruit: Adam Henley, challenging Leeds United's Charlie Taylor, joins Bradford City from Blackburn Rovers. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Not necessarily whether the potential recruit decides that they want to play for Bradford City as they look around the claret-and-amber fixtures and fittings of what will be League Two’s most outstanding and spacious venue of 2019-20.

More a case of the Bantams’ manager receiving the necessary clarification in his own mind as to whether that individual is truly mentally prepared for what he is taking on and not merely paying lip service to it.

Assessing body language and mood is key. Should a potential recruit look a touch intimidated and fazed then Bradford City is not the right place for him.

Neither, in the view of Bowyer, is it likely to be if he takes a blasé approach to what he is viewing.

I have obviously met every signing we have made so far and done my homework and then actually brought them to the ground to make them aware of the size of the club and the ground. Gary Bowyer

Should individuals have a determined and steely look in their eye, with their competitive juices immediately flowing at the sight of City’s home, then there is a good chance that it will not have passed by the observant Bowyer.

First and foremost the assiduous City chief is interested in good characters above good players.

Ability is obviously prized, but having the right mentality comes first – certainly in regards to what is required in the new season.

For the club to achieve their aim of returning to League One at the first time of asking, a strong mindset represents the first port of call during a season when Bradford will be there to be shot at and the team who everyone else will want to beat above all others.

Winger Zeli Ismail will be aiming to lead Bradford City straight back up.

READ MORE - Gary Bowyer aims to utilise new transfer window rules at Bradford City

READ MORE - An A-Z of the 2018-19 campaign for Yorkshire’s leading clubs

READ MORE – Richard Sutcliffe: The best of times and the worst of times on 101-game 2018-19 marathon

On the importance of recruiting good characters – a key hallmark of the previously successful Phil Parkinson era – Bowyer told The Yorkshire Post: “It is the first thing. You read the books about how to recruit and what people recruit and there are some great books, like the All Blacks one about the ‘legacy’.

“All signings have got to be good people, first and foremost, and have the right mindset to come and play here.

“I have obviously met every signing we have made so far and done my homework and then actually brought them to the ground to make them aware of the size of the club and the ground.

“The stadium itself is massively impressive and, for some, it could be imperative.

“If I see something that suggests that they would be put off by it and it would be too much of a challenge then I have not pursued the deal.”

So far Bowyer has recruited seven players whom he firmly believes are made of the right stuff when it comes to both talent and mentality.

The latest additions are former Sheffield United striker Clayton Donaldson and full-back Adam Henley, someone who Bowyer knows well from his time at Blackburn Rovers – and views as someone he can trust and rely upon on the pitch, in the dressing room and beyond. Their arrival follows on from the addition of Jackson Longridge, Ben Richards-Everton and Tyler French, with City’s rearguard likely to have a different look next term – with another goalkeeping option as well in Sam Hornby.

With all due respect it is perhaps the signing of mercurial Walsall winger Zeli Ismail that represents the club’s most bold and exciting capture.

In Ismail, Bowyer believes that he has landed a talent who can be “unplayable” on his day and is capable of playing much higher if he adds consistency to his prodigious talents.

As for mindset, Ismail’s fervent desire to stride out at Valley Parade and prove it is a grand stage where he belongs was something that also instantly struck him.

Bowyer added: “I have seen Zeli grow up as a kid and he was one that always caught your eye. In terms of where he wants to be in his career, he can play higher.

“It is the challenge for me and the coaching staff to get that consistency into his game. If we can, we have got one hell of a player. It is going to take work from me, the coaching staff and him.

“On his day he can be unplayable and we have all seen it. That is our challenge – to consistently get those performances out of him.

“Having spoken to him I have made him realise where he is at and what our demands are going to be about – and the supporters.

“It is a big opportunity for him and I do think he is one of those players who likes playing in front of big crowds.

“You get them like that – some who are excited by the crowd, while some cannot handle it. He is one who will get turned on.”

With seven newcomers ready to be on parade at Woodhouse Grove when City reconvene for pre-season training later this month – and potentially more to come – it promises to be a transformed Bantams line-up.

With claret and amber having seeped into Bowyer’s soul since arriving, the mission of revitalising the club’s fortunes is one that rests well on his shoulders.

His all-consuming desire to help put a smile back on the faces of the embattled City faithful who have again purchased season tickets in admirably high numbers despite last season’s bitter disappointments is both sincere and heartfelt. Rest assured that those who don the jersey in 2019-20 will be feeling the same.

Bowyer commented: “I absolutely love it here and think it is a wonderful club. I have really enjoyed the short time that I have been here and the fans have been brilliant with me.

“The ticket sales is a wonderful return and it inspires us all here to work very hard and get the team right for them.

“Now it is about giving something back to those supporters by getting people in who are going to fight for the shirt and show the passion that they can. So that is why it has been important to get the right ones in.”

One exiting is Bradford midfielder Josh Wright, who has joined Leyton Orient.