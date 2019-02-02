Wycombe 0 Bradford City 0: Stalemate for Bantams

Have your say

Bradford continued their revival with a creditable draw at Wycombe but remain in the League One relegation zone.

The resurgent Bantams, with five wins and two draws in their last 10 outings, rode out late pressure to prevent Wycombe from collecting yet another victory on home soil.

Gareth Ainsworth's side had won eight of their last 10 games at Adams Park but could not find a way past their visitors from West Yorkshire.

Striker Nathan Tyson missed a glaring early chance when he directed Joe Jacobson's whipped cross just past the post.

Eoin Doyle came close for the visitors, seeing his close-range effort scrambled off the line at the other end.

David Hopkin's men were in the ascendancy as Nat Knight-Percival squandered a great chance in first-half stoppage time, nodding wide from close range.

After the break the hosts threatened and Scott Kashket ran at the visiting defence, but could only fire straight at Richard O'Donnell.

Chairboys substitute Paris Cowan-Hall almost made an immediate impact when his strike was cleared off the line a minute after coming on.

And Kashket fired agonisingly wide at the death with the hosts forced to settle for a point.