Wycombe Wanderers v Bradford City – Bantams looking to cap productive week

BRADFORD CITY manager David Hopkin has urged his players to build on what has been an encouraging week for the League One strugglers.

The Bantams clinched a thrilling 4-3 victory over Shrewsbury Town on Tuesday night courtesy of David Ball’s late, late winner.

Following on from a battling point at Burton Albion three days earlier the dramatic triumph over the Shrews nudged City up to fourth bottom and to within touching distance of several clubs.

Hopkin then managed to land Jacob Butterfield and Billy Clarke in the final hours of the transfer window, while also retaining the services of loan striker George Miller despite thim being signed on a three-and-a-half year deal by Barnsley from Middlesbrough.

Another positive result today at in-form Wycombe Wanderers would be the perfect end to a week that Hopkin believes has given City’s survival hopes a big lift.

“We are back in the pack again,” said the former Scotland international about Bradford being one of six clubs separated by just two points.

“There are five or six teams who have not been in this position before. But we have been there all season.”

City’s wheeling and dealing on deadline day – they were Yorkshire’s most active club on Thursday – was done to the background of an expected shortfall for the season of £2m that will be covered by owner Stefan Rupp.

Last summer’s recruitment under previous chairman Edin Rahic is behind the deficit, but results and a decent window mean hopes are high of Bradford winning their fight for survival, even if Hopkin wisely continues to advise caution.

“Nothing is done,” he said. “We have a very tough game against Wycombe.”