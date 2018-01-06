Yeovil Town v Bradford City: McCall’s poor Cup record should improve with trip to Glovers

MANAGER Stuart McCall insists there will be no complacency from Bradford City today as the Football League’s joint best away record is put to the test by a Yeovil side who have largely struggled on home soil.

The Bantams make the long trip to Somerset hoping to book a place in the fourth round for the first time since defeating Chelsea at that stage of the FA Cup in 2015.

“As a manager, I haven’t got a great record in the Cup so I want us to go as far as we can,” said the Bantams’ chief, whose side were knocked out of the Cup in the first round last season by Accrington Stanley.

“Of course we want to be in the mix in the league as well, but no team ever did itself any harm by winning matches.

“It is a long trek down to Yeovil. When the draw was made I would imagine the board and most supporters would have wanted us to get one of the big boys away from home. A Manchester City or an Arsenal, someone like that.

“But we have Yeovil and, while there is a lot of travelling involved this weekend, this is a tie we want to win and one we believe we can win.

“As all Bradford fans know from the year the club beat Chelsea a few years ago, winning in the third round opens up all sorts of possibilities.”

City’s victory at Fleetwood Town on New Year’s Day took their points haul away from Valley Parade to 29 from 13 outings.

It is a tally only runaway Championship leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers can match and one that is likely to strike fear into a Yeovil side who have won just five of 13 league outings at Huish Park this season.

The Glovers did, though, beat Port Vale in a second-round replay in front of their home fans to set up today’s tie.

“We want to go as far as we can and not just for the revenue,” said McCall.

“The big thing we want is to give the fans some excitement, which is what a Cup run usually guarantees,

“We will be as strong as we can be in terms of the starting XI. Yeovil are obviously from a lower division than us and our away record is good.

“But we will not be taking anything for granted. Yeovil will be as desperate to get through as we are and that should make for a good tie.”