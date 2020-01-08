Yorkshire round-up: Bradford City hope for goals boost from returning striker, Sheffield Wednesday defender free to leave, and Rotherham United forward exits

BRADFORD CITY manager Gary Bowyer is backing League Two top-scorer Eoin Doyle to continue his goalscoring streak after being recalled by the Bantams.

After days of conjecture, City elected to bring back the Irishman from his spell at leaders Swindon after exercising a recall clause in the deal which saw the forward move to Wiltshire on a season-long loan in August.

Doyle, who has scored 23 goals for the Robins and has been nominated for the League Two player of the month for December, played three times for Bradford at the start of 2019-20 and cannot play for another league club this season.

On Doyle, in contention for Saturday’s League Two trip to Crawley Town, Bowyer said: “It is great to have Eoin back in the squad.

“To say he is bang in form would be an understatement and it is up to us to keep producing chances for him.

“He is a model professional, who looks after himself well. We look forward to seeing him scoring goals for us.

“He will be like a new signing and will fill the rest of lads with a lot of confidence.”

Meanwhile, out-of-favour Sheffield Wednesday defender Moses Odubajo, 26, has been made told he can leave in the January transfer window.

The former Hull City full-back was brought in by ex-Owls chief Steve Bruce, who worked with the player at the Tigers, in the summer.

Odubajo has not featured since being dismissed in last month’s game at Derby.

Rotherham United loan forward Carlton Morris has revealed that the chance of working with MK Dons manager and ex-Norwich team-mate Russell Martin was too much to pass up after returning to the Canaries and immediately heading back out on loan.

Morris, who scored four goals in 28 appearances for the Millers, said: “There were a few clubs interested in me but this was the most attractive option for me for various reasons – the team plays an attractive brand of football under the new manager and I know a few people here too.

“Me and Russ have been close for years. He was very helpful to me as a young pro coming through at Norwich.

“I have always appreciated that and now I have the opportunity to work under him – it was an opportunity I did not want to pass up on.”

Barnsley’s home game with Preston has been rescheduled for Tuesday, January 21, with Middlesbrough to welcome Birmingham City on the same evening.