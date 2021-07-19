Bradford City’s Andy Cook targeting League One return

Bradford City striker Andy Cook is confident he could score goals in League One - hopefully with the Bantams. Picture: Simon Hulme

Scoring goals in League Two and in the National League has gone with the territory during the north-easterner’s football journey to date, but having another crack at the division above is something which motivates him.

Cook enjoyed an impressive season in his only previous foray in the third tier with Walsall in 2018-19 and would dearly like another taste of that level.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For Cook and his team-mates, it is a case of first things first as Bradford seek to get moving in the right direction and back up to League One after two seasons in football’s basement.

HIGH AIMS: Bradford City's Andy Cook, right, battles for the ball Scunthorpe United's Jordan Bedeau. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA

Under the command of someone with several promotions under his belt in Derek Adams, the Bantams are in very capable hands.

Cook said: “I have never played under the gaffer, but have played against his teams and his record speaks for itself and he has got a promotion wherever he has been. With the CV he has got, he is the sort of manager that you want to play for.

“I want to be successful and I know he does.

“I felt as though I did well in League One and I scored 18 goals in all competitions in a relegated side and I would back myself to score goals and do well in League One. But for the time being, I am going to concentrate on doing what I can do for Bradford.

“I would like to think I have got a lot more to come. I will always back myself to score goals and I will back myself this year.”

“People want you to fail because of the club you are at. We’ve got to prove people wrong.”

Cook admits he is relishing playing in front of City’s fanbase on a regular basis, home and away, having been deprived on that sensation on loan last term.

He added: “Bradford is massive and I have not experienced playing under crowds and I cannot wait for that. Not playing in front of fans is not great, but when you know the fanbase at this club, I am so excited to play in front of them and do what I did last year. For me, it is class.