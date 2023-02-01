Bradford City manager Mark Hughes has not written off Matty Foulds after loaning the left-back to Harrogate Town, although he wishes the 24-year-old had shown more belief to fight for his place.

Foulds moved after seeing Hughes loan Rotherham United left-back Tolaji Bola to compete with him and Liam Ridehalgh.

That told boyhood Bantams fan Foulds it was time to move on, at least temporarily.

Despite acquiescing, Hughes says the door is open for him to return and establish himself in claret and amber.

MOVED ON: But manager Mark Hughes insists Matty Foulds could be back at Bradford City when his loan with Harrogate Town ends

"Matty's our player, he's coming back in the summer and he wanted to take up the opportunity (to join Harrogate)," explained Hughes. "I was able to make it happen for him because of bringing Tolaji in and with Liam back fit. Maybe three weeks before it wouldn't have happened.

"Matty is still our player, he's had a good season but he's going out to play games. He's never played a full season of league football. I think that was something he wanted to achieve this season."

Foulds, who made his Harrogate debut in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Sutton United, has started 36 times in the league for Bradford since joining from Italian side Como two years ago. Before that were spells at Bury and Everton.

Hughes did add: "I'm a little bit surprised he didn't back his own ability and take the challenge up. I'm always reluctant to let players go but I could understand his thinking up to a point."

Bradford have overhauled their squad with centre-back Sam Stubbs, son of former Rotherham United manager Alan, becoming their seventh signing of the window when he joined on a free transfer from Exeter City.