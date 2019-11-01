Brentford v Huddersfield Town: Terriers chief Danny Cowley delighted with Karlan Grant’s all-round impact

Danny Cowley isn’t quite dreaming of a team of Karlan Grants but the Huddersfield Town chief would certainly love to have a clone of the Terriers talisman.

The 21-year-old has been one of Huddersfield’s best players this term, scoring eight goals and setting up two more in 14 league appearances.

The former Charlton forward provided a goal and an assist last weekend as Huddersfield extended their unbeaten run to six games with a 2-1 win over Yorkshire rivals Barnsley.

“The fact that he can play down the middle and out wide equally well makes him a real asset to the team,” said Cowley.

“If I could photocopy him and have two of him, then I certainly would. He is a good kid. It was really interesting for me to see him this week in training.

“He was excellent against Barnsley but the real top players do well and then they go again. He has been training well all week and he has been really focused. The good players do well but the top players do well and want more. I have seen those qualities in Karlan this week.”

Grant’s impressive start, coupled with his desire to constantly improve, will likely put him on the radars of other Championship clubs. But Cowley welcomes potential interest from elsewhere, insisting that it only means he is doing something right.

He added: “I only worry if other clubs don’t want my players.

“You want good players and if you have got good players with the right attitude, work ethic and quality then it is natural that other people would want them.

“We are not scared of that, we want that. We know if we are able to get our players into a place were they are playing their best then they are always going to attract interest.”

Cowley has been in charge at Huddersfield for just shy of two months. His decision to leave Lincoln for the Terriers raised some eyebrows but the 41-year-old feels he is already a better manager because of the move.

Cowley added: “We have had a whirlwind of an opening period to the role. I have learnt loads, I have probably learnt more in the first 40-odd days here than in the last six months at Lincoln. I feel like I am a better manager today than I was on September 9.

“That tells me it was the right decision for Nicky and I.”