Although Hughes has only won two of his six games as manager, the mood has changed ahead of the long trip to Bristol Rovers.

If the presence of League Two’s most high-profile manager has lifted spirits, Hughes thinks his more positive, attractive brand of football is also alluring.

“We’ve had indications that now we’re playing slightly differently we’ve maybe become more attractive for a certain type of player,” said the Welshman. “Come the end of this summer I’d like to think we’re in a good position.”

Hughes met with owner Stefan Rupp before and after Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Newport County, which the German attended, and is confident he will get the ambitious backing he is looking for in the market.

“We’re all of the same view, we want to take the club forward,” he said. “We want to be realistic in our ambitions but we’ve certainly got ambitions.

“There will be expectations on us and I’ve got no problem with that. Nobody connected with a club wants to be told we’ll hope for the best. I think we’ll be competitive with budgets so it’s up to us to maximise the talent we’re able to attract.

“We’ve got the best platform in this league to play your football in front of a great crowd and a great stadium.

“People connected with clubs at a higher level may now feel we’re a viable option for some of their better younger players to come to us on loan but it won’t just be loan players who will see us as a good option. There are lots of very good players at this level coming out of contract.”

It is perhaps no coincidence that with a big-name manager to impress and a positive feel around the club, the treatment room is the quietest it has been this season with only Tom Elliott’s knee to worry about.