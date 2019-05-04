Bristol Rovers 2 Barnsley 1 - no title gloss for ten-man Reds as Rovers triumph

BARNSLEY were denied the gloss of a title celebration to coronate their promotion after defeat to Alex Rodman-inspired Bristol Rovers at the Memorial Stadium - in a game which saw the Reds play the entire second half with ten men.

Liam Lindsay received his marching orders for two bookable offences just before the interval in a first-half which saw the visitors lead thanks to a 12th-minute goal from Kieffer Moore - who netted his 19th goal of the season and first since February 9.

But Rovers applied strong pressure on the restart and it told on 71 minutes when Rodman levelled and he added a stoppage-time winner.

In the event, Luton's victory over Oxford United ensured that only a thumping win would have seen the Reds pip them to silverware and the tinge of disappointment will have only been temporary for Daniel Stendel's side who have enjoyed a fine season and gloriously fulfilled their brief of making an instant return to the Championship.

News of Luton’s early opener was a far from ideal development for Barnsley, but the sight of the Reds taking the lead on 11 minutes went down rather better for the 1,145 followers who had headed down to the West Country in party mode - with a further 4,000 watching the beamback at Oakwell.

Neat interplay between Cameron McGeehan and Moore ended with the former sending over a fine right-wing cross which found Mamadou Thiam.

His excellent downward header was clawed away by home keeper Adam Smith, who then blocked Moore's follow-up header, which looked to have marginally crossed the line before hitting the back of the head of Ogogo and nestling in the net.

On a pristine playing surface, the Reds stroked the ball around with aplomb at times, but Rovers, to their credit, showed character to build pressure and produce some dangerous moments of their own.

Their best early chance saw Alex Jakubiak fire wide before Liam Sercombe and Ollie Clarke were off target with low shots, while Tony Craig diverted the ball wide following a clever short-corner routine.

At the other end, Moore stung the palms of Smith before Lindsay picked up his first caution and just before the interval, the Scot's evening was curtailed after he was dismissed for his second yellow card after pulling back Alex Rodman.

In a bid to bolster their backline, Stendel brought on Zeki Fryers and Dimitri Cavare at the interval, with Thiam and Moore making way.

A quiet start to the second half ensued before Adam Davies was called into significant action on the hour with the keeper showing just why he was recently named in the PFA's League One team of the year.

Jakubiak intelligently slipped in substitute Gavin Reilly, with Davies racing out and making an excellent block before excelling himself to get in the way of Jakubiak's follow-up - showcasing goalkeeping of the highest order.

Sercombe then saw his looping header land on the roof of the net following James Clarke's centre as the hosts started to press.

Rovers were finally rewarded 19 minutes from time when Rodman lifted his rebound over Davies, who had initially blocked his first effort to restore parity.

Barnsley's best chance of a winner arirved at the feet of Cauley Woodrow, who fired two presentable opportunities over in the last ten minutes.

Rovers were then afforded their moment late on with Rodman converted with a low finish at the back post.

Bristol Rovers: Smith; J Clarke, Lockyer (Kilgour 90), Craig, Kelly; Upson (Lines 83), Ogogo (Reilly 57); Rodman, O Clarke, Sercombe; Jakubiak. Substitutes unused: Slocombe, Nichols, Lines, Partington, Sinclair.

Barnsley: Davies; J Williams; Pinnock, Lindsay, Pinillos; Bahre (Green 78), McGeehan, Mowatt, Thiam (Fryers 45); Woodrow, Moore (Cavare 45). Substitutes unused: Walton, Hedges, Jackson, Styles.

Referee: D Drysdale (Lincolnshire).

Attendance: 9,859 (1,145 Barnsley fans).