Bristol Rovers v Rotherham United – Millers target further away day enjoyment

jonson clarke-harris has found his ‘spiritual home’ at Bristol Rovers, according to Rotherham United boss Paul Warne.

The 25-year-old striker flattered to deceive during four years with the Millers but has scored 18 goals in 24 appearances for the Pirates – becoming one of League One’s hottest properties in the process.

Jonson Clarke-Harris, in action for Rotherham United against Wolves back in 2015. Picture: Simon Hulme

“When he first came in he was a really young man and he had a big price tag on his head,” said Warne.

“There was a bit of pressure possibly, and there were good players at the club at the time as well.

“People maybe forget that it wasn’t so much Jono wasn’t doing it but the people around him were probably a little bit better and a little bit more experienced and a little bit more reliable.

“It didn’t work out for him at Coventry but sometimes you just find your spiritual home.

“Jono knows at the moment he can do nothing wrong and sometimes it takes your fifth club to find that, some people are lucky enough to find it straight away.”

Rotherham have won more points on the road than at home this season and travel to Bristol on the back of a frustrating 0-0 draw at home to Shrewsbury.

“We’ve enjoyed the bus this year, we’ve had a good time on it,” said Warne. “It’s been good.

“No doubt Bristol Rovers being the home team are going to come at us.

“They won’t look at us as being unbeatable. So I think they’ll definitely have a right go at us and that will probably help us because we’ll have a right go back.

“It’ll be a good game. I think they’re one of them home teams if they do score their fans will get right behind them and that makes it a difficult place.

“We’ve definitely got to ride the storm but we’ve got to try and impose our game on them.”