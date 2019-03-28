Bumper Barnsley contingent in League One team of the year is recognition for the team: Tonge

BARNSLEY assistant head coach Dale Tonge believes that the Reds' bumper representation in the EFL League One team of the year is recognition for the whole team.

Captain Adam Davies, defender Ethan Pinnock and midfielders Cameron McGeehan and Alex Mowatt were all included in the yearly line-up selected by their peers.

Oakwell

Head coach Daniel Stendel was also named as the manager of the season in the third tier.

On the five-strong recognition, Tonge said: "I am sure how many times that happens, apart from a team who maybe runs away with the league - in getting four players in and a manager at the same time.

"It is a great achievement for those boys personally. But it is the team and squad as a whole who have helped the boys achieve what they are going to get personally.

"Obviously, how the gaffer has set the team up has obviously been attractive and we have scored lots of goals and not conceded many. At the same time, it is free-flowing football and the boys love playing that way.

"The added (backing) of their peers in giving them the votes is a massive deal for players - knowing that your colleagues and opposition are actually respecting what you do. It is a big thing."

Meanwhile, Tonge has confirmed that left-back Daniel Pinillos is back in the reckoning for Saturday's home game with Coventry City after missing the Reds' last two games with an eye injury.

Tonge said: "Dani trained fully yesterday (Wednesday) for the first time. He is back fit and in contention for the weekend.

"We have got a fully fit (existing) squad for the weekend, including Dani."

Kieffer Moore and Kenny Dougall remain sidelined for the season, with Tonge having scotched talk that the former may yet be able to feature in 2018-19, more especially if the Reds end up in the play-offs.

Medical advice at the end of last month deemed that Moore would miss the rest of the season after coming off with a head injury in the win at Gillingham on February 9.

On the prospects of Moore potentially returning at some point, Tonge confirmed: "To my knowledge, he is out for the season."