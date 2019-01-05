Burnley v Barnsley: Clarets need to refocus to maintain momentum – Dyche

Manager Sean Dyche has warned Burnley their new-found momentum will count for little in today’s FA Cup third-round tie with Barnsley if they do not maintain their standards.

Back-to-back Premier League wins over West Ham United and Huddersfield Town have lifted the Clarets out of the bottom three and seen spirits soar as they prepare for the League One side’s trip to Turf Moor.

However, manager Dyche knows nothing is guaranteed as their attention turns to the Cup and has called for the same attention to detail this weekend.

He said: “I like the idea of the momentum, of course, but we’ve been in these competitions, we have been up and down and obviously this year more so with the Europa [League] as well, so I think we have adapted to the challenge.

“It’s been tough, but you can’t guarantee that momentum remains purely because it’s literally game after game. There’s no guarantee on that.

“We want to refocus on this game. It’s important. We want to keep that mentality and that winning mentality is a really important thing.”

Burnley had tasted victory only once in 12 games when they beat the Hammers 2-0 last Sunday, and coming from behind to win at Huddersfield on Wednesday increased the level of confidence within the dressing room.

Dyche said: “It’s been difficult, it’s been tricky over the last few months.

“But I think the feel has remained the same and there’s been a good feel and a solid feel to the group in the mentality.

“But nothing reinforces it more than wins, of course, because that’s what footballers live for. They live to win games – that’s part of their lives – as do I as a manager, as do my staff and of course the fans as well.

“Without any doubt, when you are winning, it does add that edge of confidence to what you are trying to do.”

Burnley will be without suspended former Hull City player Robbie Brady following his red card in midweek, but could welcome back goalkeeper Nick Pope, defender Stephen Ward and midfielder Steven Defour from injury with Dyche indicating he is likely to use the depth of his squad.

He said: “We have got a more competitive group now and the team that we put out, I think, can win games and particularly this game. But they have got to deliver a performance.”