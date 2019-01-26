Burton Albion v Bradford City: Hopkin wants Bantams to make life tough for Brewers

MANAGER David Hopkin did not need to watch Burton Albion battling Manchester City to know his Bradford City side are in for a tough test at the Pirelli today.

Bradford’s latest assignment in their bid for League One safety comes with today’s trip to the Brewers, who are fresh from their two-legged battle with Manchester City in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.

After being blitzed 9-0 in the first leg at the Etihad, Nigel Clough’s men were only beaten 1-0 in Wednesday night’s second leg and attentions now turn back to League One in which Burton are 13th and 11 points off the play-off spots.

Bradford sit second bottom and four points off safety with Hopkin fully aware of Burton’s talents even before their glamorous date with the Citizens.

“I didn’t watch it (the second leg against City), but I have watched a lot of their games and they are a good team,” said Hopkin.

“I think for anybody going to Man City in the first game it was going to be a tough one, but it was then a great result for them only being beaten 1-0.

“They have got fantastic players and we need to make sure we keep to our game plan to try and get something from the game because that’s our focus for every game now.

“We need to make sure we are organised and we get back to being difficult to play against.”

Hopkin could hand out two full Bradford debuts following the signings of Jermaine Anderson from Peterborough United and Calum Woods from Preston North End.

Goalkeeper Richard O’Donnell has a shoulder injury, but is rated at “90 per cent” by his manager.

Bradford conceded after just two minutes in last weekend’s 4-0 loss at home to Southend United and Hopkin is calling for his men to be switched on from the first whistle, rejecting any claims that the cup tie against Manchester City could have left Burton with tired legs.

“I think they rested a few players from the starting XI that they usually play so they will be fresh and they will be up for it,” he said.

“They will know they have played a game against a fantastic side and they will know that it’s back to league business and back to points and I am sure they will be up for the game.

“We need to make sure that we match that and in the first 20 minutes of games we need to focus and make sure we don’t concede any goals.”