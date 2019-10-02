Call for Rotherham United football fans to unite with round of applause in memory of 'amazing' father

The fiancée and best friend of a Rotherham man who has died at the age of 44 - three years after a lung transplant - are calling for football supporters to unite and remember him in a special way.

Mick Flynn sadly passed away from a serious lung infection on September 23, leaving behind his devastated family including fiancée Lyndsay Wood and their five-year-old son Seth.

Mick Flynn with his fiancee Lyndsay Wood.

Mr Flynn was an avid Rotherham United fan, and now his fiancee and best friend Scott Leeson-Beevers are calling for Millers supporters to applaud him on the 44th minute of their game against Coventry at the New York Stadium this Saturday.

Mr Leeson-Beevers said: "Mick was a Miller all of his life and a season ticket holder until his illness.

"I am appealing to all Rotherham United fans for a 44th minute applause this Saturday as this would mean so much to all his family and friends, especially Lyndsay and Seth."

Miss Wood has also paid tribute to her partner and said a minute's applause for him would be the "most fitting tribute to an amazing man".

Mick Flynn and his five-year-old son Seth.

She said: "My heart is broken into a million pieces having lost by brave, courageous and amazing fiancé after he lost the greatest fight of his life.

"He battled like an absolute machine to get back fit following a serious infection of his lungs but unfortunately his body had taken too much pain and just wasn't strong enough.

"He had such spirit and fight right to the end, but it was one battle too many for him.

"Not only have I list a soul mate, but Seth has lost a daddy who adored and treasured him every second of his life."

Miss Wood has also spoken of the importance of organ donation following her fiancé's transplant three years ago and would also like to thank all the staff at the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle, where Mr Flynn underwent treatment.

"Organ donation gave us an extra three years of life with Mick and some amazing memories were made and for that we will be eternally grateful," she said.

"From the beginning to the end of his transplant journey, the staff at the Freeman became more like friends and family. The love I felt from everyone and memories they shared of Mick fills me with such pride for the man I love.

"Without a donor this second chance couldn't have happened and for that we are all eternally grateful and Seth will never forget him.

"I would like to thank everyone at the Freeman from the bottom of my heart for taking such good care of Mick and allowing us to become a part of the family."

Mr Flynn's funeral will take place on October 10 at the Rotherham Crematorium in Herringthorpe.

This will be followed by a celebration of his life at the Manor Barn in Kimberworth.

It will be family flowers only but donations will be accepted for the Freeman Heart and Lung Transplant Association.

Miss Wood said: "Mick would have liked this to be a celebration of his life and as he was a huge Rotherham United fan we would like people to either wear their football shirts or whatever they are comfortable in.

"We will also have a memory book and would like people to write all their memories of Mick so that Seth can see what a brilliant man his daddy was."