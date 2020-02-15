Cambridge United 2 Bradford City 1 - Bantams suffer late defeat

Cambridge scored twice late on to beat Bradford and record their fourth straight League Two win.

Harry Darling and Harvey Knibbs struck in the final six minutes after Jake Reeves gave the visitors an early lead.

Reeves struck his first goal for Bradford in the 17th minute with an effort from outside the box which took a deflection on its way past Callum Burton.

Despite extended Cambridge pressure after the break Lee Novak was denied by Burton 13 minutes from time, and they were made to pay.

Darling equalised six minutes from the end when substitute Idris El Mizouni's chipped cross found its way to the centre-back, and he lashed a fine first-time finish into the far corner.

It looked like the hosts would be denied a winner when El Mizouni's thunderous effort from outside the box crashed off the underside of the crossbar, but a fellow substitute found the winner in the first minute of added time.

Samir Carruthers carried the ball into the box on the left and found Knibbs, who turned in home from close range.