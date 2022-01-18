Cambridge United v Doncaster Rovers: Wigan’s team of characters set a good example for teams like us says Gary McSheffrey

While the Latics are pushing for automatic promotion, Rovers are embroiled in a grim relegation fight and are the only EFL side still without an away victory this season alongside Yorkshire neighbours Barnsley.

Doncaster head to the Abbey Stadium tonight where they are seeking their first away league success in 13 matches since May.

It was not Wigan’s prowess that Rovers chief McSheffrey was struck by on Saturday, but their seniority and leadership levels.

Ready to go: Doncaster captain Tommy Rowe, right, should be fit to face Cambridge. Picture Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD.

McSheffrey said: “We need characters in the team. You look at the Wigan team the other day and they were big, physical and robust characters.

“I know a few of them personally and you know what you are going to get in that dressing room. If things aren’t going right, you know that Leam Richardson probably doesn’t have to say anything for five minutes because they are having it out together.

“We probably only have three or four that do that. It’s getting those characters in who can nurture and get the best and a bit of character out of the quieter ones.

“It is not getting people in who rant and rave and point the finger so much, but it is about constructive know-how and how to get through certain moments in games. Getting the right characters is a big one.”

Good example: Doncaster manager Gary McSheffrey. Picture: Gary Longbottom

Rovers have a new face heading into tonight’s game in the shape of loanee Josh Martin.

The winger was recalled from a season-long loan at MK Dons by parent club Norwich City to continue his education at Rovers.

Martin, 20, who has made 14 first-team appearances for the Canaries, can also operate at wing-back.

The Luton-born wingman made just 12 appearances for MK Dons since his arrival last summer, with just five of those arriving in League One, scoring just one goal in all competitions.

Ro-Shaun Williams is sidelined tonight, with forward Jordy Hiwula also doubtful. Tommy Rowe, who suffered a quad problem at the weekend and a separate facial injury, should be okay to play.

Last six games: Cambridge LLDWWW; Doncaster LWLLLL.

Referee: C Sarginson (Staffs).