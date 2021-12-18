The Millers are at Cambridge United this afternoon looking to extend the longest unbeaten sequence in their history but the League One table shows they cannot afford to ease up.

Wigan Athletic (who have a game in hand), Sunderland and Wycombe Wanderers are all with a win of the league leaders and even eighth-placed Portsmouth are only eight points behind in an incredibly tight pack of promotion-chasers.

So more than patting them on the back, Warne is looking to keep his players on their toes, helped by the competition for places in a squad expected to be missing only Mickel Miller today unless late Covid-19 infections change that.

Rotherham United's Freddie Ladapo (left) has bided his time behind Michael Smith, right (Picture: PA)

“I always tell them how great they are but I always hammer them as well and show them where they went wrong,” explained Warne. “The meeting of where they went wrong lasts longer than the meeting of where they went right because I don’t need to keep showing them that.

“They need to see that although we won if they had scored when you didn’t follow your runner, the game could have taken a different direction.”

Having recently had his fifth anniversary as manager, and having carefully built a squad in that time, Warne has a dressing room which understands what he wants and is largely able to look after itself. The lesson to some of the unstable, underperforming clubs in a division full of fallen giants is clear.

“It looks after itself,” confirmed Warne.

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne (Picture: PA)

“In meetings I ask them what can I see here? And they all get it. It’s just about layering on the education and if they win games they know why. If they lose games more often than not they know why.”

They also know if they drop their standards, others are waiting to take their place. Chiedozie Ogbene could be rested against Burton Albion last weekend safe in the knowledge Rotherham’s wing-back options are of fairly equal quality, likewise with Wes Harding available once more in defence.

Up front, Freddie Ladapo has responded well to the arrival of Will Grigg, scoring twice last week.

“Competition for places always works because the player it doesn’t work for doesn’t play,” said Warne.

Rotherham United want captain Richard Wood to stay for another two years.( Picture: Tony Johnson)

“There’s no negative to it. The lads know they have to perform in training and when they do their run before training I’ll be there with a stopwatch and if they don’t hit their targets they know I’ll completely forget their name before the end of the session.

“They can under-perform but they can’t under-try. They know if they don’t give it everything, someone else is coming on for them.

“None of the strikers have (been regulars). I think it’s only Smudge (Michael Smith) who is golden boy, who seems to be playing a lot more.

“Freddie’s played a lot of minutes off the bench and he’s effective there. No one wants to be told that – Chieo is one of the best subs I’ve ever had but he’s still one of my best players.

“I’ve always had a lot of time for Freddie. I brought him to the club because he’s a goalscorer and he guarantees you goals. He’s not afraid to miss, which I really like about him.

“His work-rate has been really good. In the last couple of months I think he’s been one of our stand-out players. Scoring regularly has just increased his confidence in his own game.

“Bringing Griggy in has helped him. He won’t admit it, possibly, if you ask him but I think subconsciously it’s made him sharpen his skillset up because of the pressure behind.

“In previous years he might not have felt it.”

Warne also revealed he has had talks with Richard Wood about a new contract. Although his captain is unable to play every game, Warne thinks the 36-year-old centre-back has another two years in him as a professional.

“I can’t see us being a million miles away,” said Warne.

“I’ve said this to the owner and he agrees with me that he’s fundamental to our success and when I leave here, either walking out by my own choice or pushed out, people like Woody you have to keep at the football club. They get the club, they understand it and they have a lot to give.

“I speak to Woody quite a lot and say to him this is the dilemma I’ve had today as a manager and I’m telling you this because one day I think you’ll be a manager.

“I do see him going down that route and if I had the ability to have another coach on board when he does retire I would want to keep Woody here. I would like to think his future will always be at this club.”

But he admitted other players out of contract at the end of the summer are keeping the club at arm’s length whilst they wait to see what division the Millers will be in next season.

“I haven’t got many out of contract,” he said. “A lot of them I’ve got options on so it’s not a drama but I would rather renegotiate on longer deals.

“I wouldn’t say the lads are being hesitant, I just wouldn’t say they’re over-keen to discuss it and I get it. They’re ambitious lads and they want to play in the Championship.

“The longer we can stay in this part of the league, the more conversations will be a little more free-flowing. There’s no rush.

“The lads aren’t in the position to sign a new three-year deal when they’ve got a year-and-a-half left. Why would I pay extra wages in the meantime to keep them here if it’s a conversation they don’t want to have?