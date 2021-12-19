The 36-year-old from Ossett has been with the Millers since 2014 and has made over 300 appearances for the club.

He made a vital goal-line clearance deep into stoppage time on Saturday as Rotherham secured three points against Cambridge United.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wood is out of contract at the end of the season, but manager Paul Warne is keen to keep him at the club, having last week described the defender as “fundamental” to Rotherham’s success in recent seasons.

“Yeah, I would like to think so,” responded Wood when asked if his new contract would be a formality.

“At my age, I have been here eight years and have loved my time here. Yeah, I have had some bad times but plenty of good times as well.

“I am enjoying myself at the moment. I am loving every minute, we are top of the league and I am playing most weeks when I can.

“I am enjoying watching and playing with the lads, it is a pleasure. There are just a few loose ends to tie up. It is nice to be spoken highly of by the manager, I appreciate everything he has done for me.”

Millers captain Richard Wood: Still going strong. Picture: Tony Johnson

Rotherham – who have cancelled their planned Christmas night out over Covid-19 concerns – extended their unbeaten run to 21 games at the weekend as Dan Barlaser’s 65th-minute strike proved decisive.

However, Wood insists the Millers cannot afford to become complacent with the clubs immediately behind them in the League One table keeping them honest.

“We are not getting too overconfident. We are on a great run but everyone else seems to be because there is no gap,” continued Wood, with just five points separating them and fourth-placed Wycombe Wanderers.

“We know that and we need to keep grinding these games out. It is looking good and I am happy we are top going into the Christmas period.

“We can’t get overconfident and the gaffer is constantly saying that to us. We definitely get the message.”

Cambridge United: Mitov; Williams, Okedina, Iredale, Harrison; Dunk; Digby; Smith (Lankester 81), May, Weir, Brophy (Knibbs 81); Ironside. Unused substitutes: MacKenzie-Lyle, Worman, Dickens, Yearn, McConnell.

Rotherham United: Johansson; Edmonds-Green (Harding 68), Wood, Ihiekwe; Ogbene, Wiles, Barlaser, Rathbone (Lindsay 62), Ferguson; Ladapo (Grigg 90), Smith. Unused substitutes: Vickers, Mattock, Sadlier, Kayode.