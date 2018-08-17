ROTHERHAM UNITED’S first trip to Everton for more than 25 years is the pick of the Carabao Cup second round draw for Yorkshire’s remaining representatives.

Huddersfield Town head to Stoke City, while Leeds United, Hull City, Doncaster Rovers and Middlesbrough all have home advantage against Preston North End, Derby County, Blackpool and Rochdale respectively. All ties are to be played in the week beginning August 27.

Northern Section draw: Leicester v Fleetwood, Leeds v Preston, Sheffield Weds v Wolves, Nottingham Forest v Newcastle, Doncaster v Blackpool, Burton v Aston Villa, Hull v Derby, Middlesbrough v Rochdale, Everton v Rotherham, Blackburn v Lincoln, West Brom v Mansfield, Walsall v Macclesfield, Stoke v Huddersfield.