Cardiff City 2 Huddersfield Town 1 – No respite for Terriers after Junior Hoilett’s late winner

Junior Hoilett snatched a late winner for Cardiff City as Huddersfield Town slipped to another defeat in their first match since sacking manager Jan Siewert.

Former Cardiff promotion-winning captain Mark Hudson has taken caretaker charge of the Terriers and they looked like they would ease their problems with a battling point.

Siewert was dismissed following Huddersfield’s defeat to Fulham last Friday.

Joe Ralls put Cardiff into the lead in the 42nd minute before Trevoh Chalobah levelled early in the second half. It looked like it would be enough for a point, but Cardiff substitute Hoilett won it two minutes from time.

Cardiff started quickly as winger Josh Murphy had a curled effort tipped over by Kamil Grabara.

Gavin Whyte then had a shot deflected wide before Robert Glatzel missed a sitter.

Lee Tomlin’s ball found Cardiff’s £5.5m summer arrival Glatzel, who looked like he thought he was offside, but the flag stayed down and he somehow fired over.

At the other end, Rajiv Van La Parra found the side netting before Karlan Grant made a fool of Sean Morrison to set up Jonathan Hogg, who forced former Town goalkeeper Alex Smithies into a fine save.

But Cardiff finally broke the deadlock when Aden Flint’s knockdown fell to Ralls, who hit the net with his weaker right foot.

Huddersfield levelled the game up at the start of the second half as Cardiff allowed Chalobah too much space on the edge of the box, the former Ipswich man finding the bottom corner.

Chalobah had been one of the best players on the pitch until that point and after his strike Huddersfield held firm in the wake of a physical Cardiff assault.

Glatzel continued his one-man mission to grab a goal in the final quarter, while substitute Omar Bogle hit the crossbar before Hoilett latched onto Murphy’s pass to strike a deflected winner.

Cardiff City: Smithies, Peltier, Morrison, Flint, Bennett, Bacuna, Ralls, Whyte (Vaulks 90), Tomlin (Hoilett 77), Josh Murphy, Glatzel (Bogle 76). Unused substitutes: Vassell, Nelson, Day, Brown.

Huddersfield Town: Grabara, Hadergjonaj , Elphick, Schindler, Kongolo, Hogg, Chalobah (Bacuna 77), Mbenza (Diakhaby 74), Pritchard, van La Parra (Campbell 84), Ahearne-Grant. Unused substitutes: Kachunga, Jaden Brown, Schofield, O’Brien.

Referee: Jarred Gillett (Australia).