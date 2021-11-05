Cardiff City v Huddersfield Town: Ability to compete and improve gives Terriers fresh confidence

Today’s game will be no easier, especially as this one is on their turf, but this time the Terriers are seventh, only outside the play-off places on goals scored, with the managerless Bluebirds twitchy in 21st.

The turnaround is a sign of how 38-year-old coach Carlos Corberan is learning on the job, and there were more lessons after Tuesday’s draw at Peterborough United.

“I have a lot of confidence in the players we brought into the squad (in the summer),” he says. “We’re being more competitive both with tactical behaviours and recruitment. We’ve improved as a team and I’ve improved as a coach.

“I’m satisfied with how we’ve started and now our mentality is game by game.”

Less satisfying was losing a 1-0 lead at struggling Peterborough.

“I felt we could have got a different result,” says Corberan.

“We had good control but after we went ahead we didn’t stop the options Peterborough started to have. For the goal, we didn’t prevent the counter-attack, stop the cross or the header. We’ve analysed the situation with the players, which is normal.”

Huddersfield Town head coach, Carlos Corberan Picture: Simon Hulme.

Duane Holmes and Jonathan Hogg are doubts for today’s game, played against the backdrop of nine of chairman Phil Hodgkinson’s businesses going into administration.