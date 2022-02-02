Carlos Corban expects Jordan Rhodes's first goal back at Huddersfield Town to be a big relief

Rhodes scored the second goal in a 2-0 win over Derby, his first for the club since returning last summer after nine years away.

It was a result that was always on the cards once Richard Stearman was sent off in the third minute, but the deadlock was only broken by Duane Holmes's deflected shot in the 75th.

BIG MOMENT: Jordan RHodes finds the net again for Huddersfield Town

Corberan was pleased with the way his players and the fans understood and responded to the situation.

"Sometimes you need to have the confidence to score the goal but it's true that every striker when they score a goal they can feel relief," said Corberan. "I don't know if that's the case or not.

"I think a player with this level of experience - you can only play the minutes he has and the goals he has scored if you have a high personality. This is what he ahs because without it, it would have been impossible to have the career he had."

Corberan was largely pleased with the patience his side showed on what for the most part was a frustrating night.

SATISFACTION: Carlos Corberan liked the way his team played against 10 men

"Of course the sending off changed the dynamic of the game," he said.

"It was a night where we needed to understand how the game was, to be patient enough, and create enough chances to win the game.

"In some moments we created the way to make chances and in some moments we needed more time or a better understanding to create the chance but for me it was a night where the team understood well enough.

"But it was a frustrating night.

"Sometimes the fact the opposition play with one player more doesn't mean you are going to create more chances.

"The opposing team is going to be more solid and is going to have fewer options for counter-attack. You can't be impatient and make an individual mistake or a technical mistake.

"The second thing that was important for me was not to make unnecessary fouls to give them set-pieces and we wanted to attack, and attack and attack without anything to stop this tempo.

"The fans gave us very important support because they understood the needs of the game and they understood their frustration would only increase the emotional belief in Derby that they could get the result or increase our frustration.

"I saw the fans were patient enough even though knowing me as a coach, the players and the fans want to create chances but today it was important for us to be calm and patient abut not being patient making passes that will not break the structure of the opponent.

"We had to be very clever to make the right pass."

Opposite number could take huge encouragement from the fight his side showed in adversity, as they have done all season.

"I haven't seen the red card so I don't know if it is or not but we had to try and adjust and adapt, which I thought we did very well," said England' s record goalscorer.

"A huge deflection for the first goal made it very tough for us.

"I think tonight's game gives me more hope that we'll stay in this division. Even at 2-0 I saw players chasing and running back and it's a good feeling as a manger to know them players are fighting for you and the club.