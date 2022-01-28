Carlos Corberan frustrated Huddersfield Town cannot last the pace against Stoke City

DISAPPOINTMENT: Carlos Corbern saw his Huddersfield Town team take their foot off the gas in the second half

The Terriers took the lead through Josh Koroma's deflected shot after 27 minutes, but were unable to force it home, dropping a 12th point this season from 1-0 up when former Barnsley player Jacob Brown equalised late on.

That his team sat back was not deliberate, the Spanish coach insisted.

"In the first half we were expanding a lot of energy and we couldn't keep that level in the second half," said Corberan.

"When you lose the ball in your defensive half you can press and in football it's easier to press in the offensive half.

"For me the second half was the consequence of how they were attack and how we were attacking and defending."

With four games in the next fortnight, Corberan conceded he will have to freshen up his team.

"It was clear they were using their full squad and we need to use ours," said Corberan.

"Maybe the chances should have come sooner to give us the possibility to be more aggressive.

"It's important to create a group of players where there isn't a big difference between the players in the team and those that come off the bench."

Huddersfield got fortunate with some important refereeing decisions in the opening 45 minutes and there was fortune about Koroma's finish, looping off the boot of Ben Wilmot, but they played well too - much better than they did after the break.

"A 1-0 lead was a deserved scoreline for me," said Corberan.

"It's true they had one chance with the amazing save from (Lee) Nicholls but we were controlling the game and the team was fine.

"In the second half I can't tell you we tried to change anything.

"It's true that for me we couldn't keep the same level as the first half. It's important for me to find physically why we couldn't keep that level

"There was no intention for us to defend deep.

"As a coach I want to be looking for a solution and part of it was attacking more."

Huddersfield were fortunate not to have Koroma sent off for a high tackle on Taylor Harwood-Bellis at 0-0, and that Tom Lees did not concede a penalty for a late tackle on Tyrese Campbell.

"Clearly the tackle on Taylor is a straight red card," said Stoke manager Michael O'Neill. "It's high, I don't think it's malicious but it's a forward tackle.

"It's a clear penalty on Tyrese.

"We arguably had two of the best chances of the first half.

"It's a red card also in the second half on Jacob Brown (for a Lewis O'Brien tackle). I think it's just a bit of fatigue as he's stretching.

"It's not just the key incidents, it's the inconsistencies throughout the game that are very frustrating.

"We deserved at least a point if not more from the game. We were clearly the better team in the second half.

"The opposition started well, they were a good team.