Carlos Corberan hails maturity of Huddersfield Town loanee Levi Colwill after England U21 call

Despite being only 18 and eligible for the under-19s and under-20s, the highly-regarded teenager - who joined on a season-long loan from Premier League giants Chelsea in early summer - has earned a call-up at under-21 level for the forthcoming games against Romania and Kosovo.

England, led by new coach Lee Carsley, travel to the Steaua Bucharest Stadium to visit Romania on September 3.

Four days later, they host Kosovo in a UEFA U21 Euros qualifier in Milton Keynes.

JOY: Huddersfield Town's players celebrate Levi Colwill's dramatic winner at Sheffield United with a supporter.

On Colwill, who scored the derby winner in last weekend’s game at Sheffield United, Corberan said: “We are excited for him. The players are maturing and are ready to compete and they can play at different levels.

“For me, he has shown that he is one player who is playing well in the Championship and he has shown he is one player who can compete at high levels in different competitions.

“I know how difficult it is for players to play for England under-21s because I know how strong it is and how many players you can find for England under-18s, under-21s and the first team.

“It is clear that England are one of the countries with more potential players right now than in (across) the world.

“So to have this call for Colwill is positive for him and a very good step.

“He is a player who is showing a lot of maturity to help the team.

One-time Town loanee Emile Smith-Rowe is also in the squad, alongside young Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell, who signed a new deal earlier this year and Sheffield United striker Rhiann Bewster.

Former Doncaster Rovers loanees Joe Bursik and Tyreece John-Jules are also in the squad.

Under-21 squad, goalkeepers: Joe Bursik (Stoke City), Etienne Green (St. Etienne), Josh Griffiths (Lincoln City, loan from West Bromwich Albion).

Defenders: Max Aarons (Norwich City), Levi Samuels-Colwill (Huddersfield Town, loan from Chelsea), Charlie Cresswell (Leeds United), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Anderlecht, loan from Manchester City), Valentino Livramento (Southampton), Ryan Sessegnon (Tottenham Hotspur), Luke Thomas (Leicester City)

Midfielders: Tommy Doyle (Manchester City), Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace, loan from Chelsea), Jimmy Garner (Nottingham Forest, loan from Manchester United), Curtis Jones (Liverpool)*, Cole Palmer (Manchester City), Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa), Oliver Skipp (Tottenham Hotspur),